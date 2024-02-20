2 Michigan men wanted in Westland arrested in Arkansas after 120-mph police chase in U-Haul van

Two men wanted in Westland for attempting to run over multiple police officers were arrested in Arkansas after leading local police on a pursuit on Feb. 7.

Robert Mercier and Trenton Johnson were driving a stolen U-Haul cargo van when they were arrested after an officer with the Locust Grove Police Department used a maneuver to end the chase - which had reached up to 120 miles per hour. The officer's car rolled multiple times and he suffered minor injuries.

Dashcam video shows the dramatic arrest and police cruiser crash after the pit maneuver.

Officers initiated the pursuit of the stolen van, chasing the suspects east on U.S. Highway 412. During the pursuit, the suspects damaged four Tontitown police cars in addition to multiple cars from other agencies spanning between Locust Grove and Springdale.

Trenton Johnson, left, and Robert Mercier. Photo credit: Benton County Sheriff's Office

The pursuit ended just outside the city limits of Tontitown on Interstate 49. After the pursuit, officers located firearms and improvised flammable devices, known as "Molotov cocktails" inside the van.

Mercier and Johnson, both 21 years old, struck a vehicle head-on while evading law enforcement near Colcord, Oklahoma. Police say the suspects continued to flee. Shortly after 5 p.m. assistance of other agencies joined in the pursuit which led to the end of the chase at about 5:13 p.m.

Mercier and Johnson are currently being held at the Benton County Detention Center. They have been charged with three counts of aggravated assault, criminal conspiracy, possession of destructive devices, felony fleeing, battery 2nd degree, four counts of criminal mischief, resisting arrest as well as multiple felony charges from other agencies.

