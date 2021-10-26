$2 million in phone stolen from Troy store as thieves cut through cinderblock wall

Troy Police said thieves cut a huge hole through a cinderblock wall of a cell phone store earlier this month and made off with more than $2 million in phones and other property.

According to Troy Police, the break-in happened at Super Fair Cellular on Rankin Drive, just west of Stephenson Highway, on Saturday, Oct. 16. Police could not identify exactly when it happened but was between 6:50 p.m. and midnight.

Police said the suspects cut a 3-foot by 3-foot hole in the cinderblock wall of the building. Once inside, they were able to steal four bins worth about $500 each, a metal dock plate worth $750, a pallet jack worth $600, and 30,000 cell phones.

Troy Police said the cell phones were worth $2 million.

According to the police, the suspects also damaged the alarm system and CCTV system.