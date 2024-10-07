2 minors arrested, 1 flees after losing control of stolen car in Eastpointe

The driver of a stolen vehicle lost control of it and crashed after excessively speeding down I-94 in Eastpointe, according to police. The driver and two passengers were all minors.

The incident took place early Sunday morning.

The vehicle spun around while attempting to use an exit ramp to leave the highway, Eastpointe police said. At times, the driver was going over 100 mph to flee from officers pursuing the vehicle.

The occupants of the stolen vehicle got out and tried to flee on foot; two were arrested while one escaped.

Police are still searching for the third suspect.