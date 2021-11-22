2 of 3 Detroit casinos start mask mandates for customers regardless of vaccine status

The sharp rise in Michigan's COVID-19 infections has led to a new mask mandate at two of Detroit's casinos.

All customers and employees will be required to wear a face-covering at MGM Grand and Motor City casinos -- regardless of vaccination status, beginning Tuesday Nov. 23

The rule will not apply to guests attending banquets or events at Motor City's Sound Board.



All three Detroit casinos closed for more than six months last year due to the pandemic.

"To prepare for your visit, please wear a face mask at all times unless you are actively eating or drinking," a statement from MGM said. "If you or your guest are in need of a face mask, one will be provided to you upon entry to our casino floor."

Greektown Casino has not announced a mask mandate for customers as of yet.

Advertisement



