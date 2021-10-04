2 people shot at multiple times near Southfield freeway before crashing

article

Two people traveling on the Southfield Freeway late Sunday say they were shot at multiple times before crashing on the highway.

Michigan State Police say the vehicle both people were in struck a wall on I-75 after the driver had entered and exited multiple highways around 11 p.m. on Oct. 3.

Those involved told police they were first shot at in the area of Joy Road or Warren Road near the Southfield Freeway.

Police reported both people were unsure where they got on, but eventually found themselves traveling south. Sometime after entering the freeway and Oakwood Boulevard, they say they were shot at again.

They then got on eastbound I-94 then exited at some point onto southbound I-75.

They crashed a short time later.

Police investigating the incident say both subjects were inconsistent and later refused to cooperate.

A bullet graze was reported on the driver-side rear portion of the vehicle.

Troopers are continuing to investigate the incident and determine if this was part of another incident off the freeway.