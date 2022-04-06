2 semi-trucks crash, causing natural gas spill on I-96 in Detroit

article

Two semi-trucks crashed into each other causing a natural gas spill on I-96 at Martin Luther King in Detroit Wednesday night.

The eastbound side of the freeway is closed at MLK as HAZMAT handles cleanup, according to MDOT and Michigan State Police.

There were no reported injuries in the crash itself. Traffic is being routed off at Warren, according to MSP.

Traffic is being routed off the freeway on EB I-96 at Warren/ Photo: MDOT.

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.


