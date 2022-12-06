2 sets of brothers, 6 other suspects sentenced in family-led Metro Detroit drug trafficking conspiracies

article

Two sets of brothers and six other people from Metro Detroit were sentenced last week for their roles in family-led drug trafficking conspiracies.

Jamilie Ledesma, of Detroit, and his brother Jason Ledesma, of Inkster, led a major drug trafficking organization in Metro Detroit, federal authorities said. They were sentenced to 155 months and 120 months, respectively, in prison for conspiring to distribute cocaine.

Curtis Wood, of Detroit, was sentenced to 150 months in prison for his leadership role in a related drug trafficking conspiracy that involved his brother, Kevin Wood, also of Detroit, who was sentenced to 75 months for his role in the drug trafficking conspiracy.

According to court records, the Ledesma brothers’ drug trafficking organization supplied drugs to the Wood brothers. The Wood brothers then distributed the drugs.

"Our office will vigorously pursue drug dealers who traffic cocaine and other drugs into our community," said U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison. "I commend the excellent work of the federal law enforcement agents who stop individuals who seek to destroy the lives of our friends, neighbors, and loved ones."

Both sets of brothers used couriers, vehicles, stash houses, distributors, and various methods to transport and distribute drugs.

During the investigation, more than 12 kilograms of drugs, including cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl, more than $400,000 in cash, dozens of firearms, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, and a bullet-proof vest were seized.

Six others sentenced include:

Michael Reynolds of Detroit was sentenced to 60 months for conspiring to distribute cocaine.

Patrick Harris-Walker of Romulus was sentenced to 60 months for conspiring to distribute cocaine.

Darius Barnes of Ecorse was sentenced to 50 months for conspiring to distribute cocaine.

Jerome Bray of Dearborn Heights was sentenced to 30 months for using a communication facility in facilitating the commission of a violation of the Controlled Substances Act.

Gregory Barnes of Ecorse was sentenced to 18 months for using a communication facility in facilitating the commission of a violation of the Controlled Substances Act.

Deviunda Morris of Detroit was sentenced to time served for possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

A Mexican national who previously pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute, Uriel Galvan-Maciel, is awaiting sentencing.