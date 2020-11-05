2 suspects arrested in Egypt Covington murder investigation out of Van Buren Twp.

article

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the death of Egypt Covington, a 27-year-old singer who was found shot and killed inside her Van Buren Township home in June of 2017.

Van Buren Township confirmed the arrests Thursday morning, saying they were made by Michigan State Police. This summer, Michigan State Police began assisting Van Buren Township with the investigation after Egypt's family held a rally asking for MSP to get involved.

Van Buren Township had been the sole agency investigating the case since her death. Her family wanted MSP to also have full control and access to all the files, tips and leads.

The family says they've been getting tips through a Justice for Egypt Facebook page that has over 2,300 members.

"They've had their chance. It's the state's chance now. They have all the resources needed, strategies and tactics," Egypt's brother Dwayne Turner said of Van Buren Township investigators. "When we first met with MSP we had asked them if they knew these names. They did not. Van Buren was very familiar with these names so we are just really curious why."

The Director of Public Safety with Van Buren Township didn't give any further details about who has been arrested. Michigan State Police also confirmed the two arrests but would not give any further details either.

Advertisement

Covington was found dead from a gunshot wound to the head in her home on Hull Road in Belleville in June 2017.

Police have said her death didn't appear to be random and believe she likely knew her killer. She died just days before her 28th birthday.

Egypt was well known in the community for her voice. She won Country Idol at Fraser's Pub in Ann Arbor.

Anyone with any information on the death of Egypt Covington is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.