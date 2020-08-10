Michigan State Police assisting in murder case investigation of Egypt Covington

A new investigation is underway into the death of Egypt Covington, a 27-year-old singer who was found shot and killed inside her Van Buren Township home in June of 2017.

In June this year, on the third anniversary of her death, Egypt's family held a rally asking for the Michigan State Police to get involved in the investigation. And it worked. MSP is now assisting the Township, who was the sole agency investigating the case for these three years - but her brother is convinced they should have full control and access to all the files, tips and leads.

"They've had their chance. It's the state's chance now. They have all the resources needed, strategies and tactics," Dwayne Turner said. "When we first met with MSP we had asked them if they knew these names. They did not. Van Buren was very familiar with these names so we are just really curious why."

Tips that Covington's family says continue to come in by way of a Justice for Egypt Facebook page with over 2,300 members. This family describes this entire process like trying to put together a puzzle without all the pieces and no idea what the finished product should look like.

"Now it's starting to make sense from other tips that we have coming in," Lindsey Brink said. "No one should have to go through what our family is going through."

And they now have the backing of a new Crime Stoppers campaign with a $2,500 reward with hopes of reaching farther and generating new leads to give investigators and the family a clearer picture of the case they are building together.

"It's so close to being a done puzzle. We just need a little bit more and we need this to be in the right hands," Brink said.

Anyone with any information on the death of Egypt Covington is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.