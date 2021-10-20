2 suspects arrested in gas station ambush double murder where woman died holding her child

Detroit police have announced two arrests in the double murder of a couple at a west side gas station where a young child was miraculously uninjured late Monday night.

DPD said homicide detectives have arrested two suspects and recovered one firearm Wednesday afternoon from its Twitter account.

The arrests are in connection with the ambush shooting of a young couple where the mother, Marshae Nash, was holding her young child in her arms. The child was not harmed despite the car being sprayed with bullets.

Nash and Benson Harris-Lindsey were sitting in a car at a Marathon Gas Station at W. Warren and Ashton around 8:30 Monday night when two men ran up and opened fire on their car from each side, killing them. Both victims were 22 years old.

Detroit police said there is more work to be done in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

DPD Chief James White called it a targeted hit.

Victims Benson Harris-Lindsey, right, and Marshae Nash.

"I can't even imagine what the families are going through. Our thoughts and prayers with the family. You have two families they have to bury to 22-year-olds," White said. "You've got a 9-month-old that at some point has to be told what happened."

The family has a GoFundMe set up to help the children set up by the parents of Nash. CLICK HERE to donate.