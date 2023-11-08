2 suspects wanted after chasing, hitting minibike rider in Taylor

article

Taylor police are looking for two drivers who chased a minibike rider and crashed into them over the weekend.

Police said a driver in a dark orange SUV was trying to run the minibike rider off the road before eventually crashing into them near Wohlfeil St. and Birch St. around 1:30 p.m. Saturday. A driver in a dark-colored sedan also tried to crash into the minibike before the SUV hit the bike.

Both drivers then fled the scene, leaving the minibike rider with critical injuries. Police said they are listed as stable at a hospital.

The suspect in the SUV is described as a white man with an average build between the ages of 20 and 30. He had blue eyes, blond hair, and a beard.

The sedan driver is described as an older white man with a bald head.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 734-287-6611, ext. 2027.