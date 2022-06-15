2 critically injured after Jeep slams into broken down van on Lodge Freeway

article

Two occupants in a disabled vehicle sustained critical head injuries after another vehicle crashed into the rear of the vehicle on the highway.

A traffic crash was reported to Michigan State Police while troopers were en-route to the location of a vehicle that was blocking the right lane of the Lodge Freeway.

The call came in around 1:25 a.m. on M-10 near Hamilton in Detroit.

As troopers were traveling to the location, the Detroit Regional Communication Center got another call that a vehicle had struck another vehicle.

A preliminary investigation from police found a Jeep Wrangler was traveling in the right lane when it slammed into the back of a Honda Odyssey that had become disabled and wasn't moving.

After the impact, the Jeep came to a rest in the right lane and the Honda in the left lane, north of the crash site.

The crash closed the freeway for an investigation.

The status of the driver in the Jeep is unknown.