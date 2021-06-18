2 men will testify against former Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith

article

Two men involved in an embezzlement probe in Macomb County will testify against former county prosecutor Eric Smith.

On Friday, Attorney General Dana Nessel secured a guilty plea from an area businessman associated with Smith, after he was charged in a years-long embezzlement scheme that included hundreds of thousands of dollars in stolen money.

The businessman, William Weber, along with Benjamin Liston who worked as an assistant county prosecutor before he retired, will both testify against Smith in the state's case that alleges he was behind $600,000 in county forfeiture funds stolen from previous cases he oversaw.

Nessel's Public Integrity Investigation secured a guilty plea from Weber, who confessed to one count of conspiracy to commit a legal act, in an illegal manner. Other charges against him, including forgery, larceny, concealing stolen property, and aiding and abetting embezzlement were dismissed in exchange for his agreement to testify.

During his plea, Weber admitted he falsified an invoice at the request of Smith for setting up a security system at his home. He said he produced a false invoice after Smith received a subpoena during an action within the Macomb County Circuit Court.

According to the attorney general's release, the invoice was used to cover up that the county paid for the system, which is an illegal use of funds.

"Our public servants must uphold the integrity of the offices in which they serve," Nessel said. "My Public Integrity Unit remains committed to ensuring accountability for those who break the public’s trust."

Weber must also pay $23,960 in restitution, which he did this morning.

RELATED: Macomb Co. prosecutor Eric Smith resigns amid criminal enterprise accusations

Along with Weber, Liston will testify against Smith after he pleaded guilty to three counts of willful neglect of duty by a public officer holding public trust.

Smith stepped down as Macomb County Prosecutor last year after the attorney general's investigation into him became public. He has since pleaded guilty in federal court to obstruction of justice. That case involved the misuse of $70,000 in campaign funds.

Advertisement

He's also been charged by the state with 10 felonies.