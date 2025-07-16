2 women dead in suspected Warren murder-suicide, sources say

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-8255. Or text to 741-741

A suspected murder-suicide Wednesday morning in Warren left two women in their 70s dead, according to sources.

It happened on Joanne Smith Drive near 10 Mile and Mound. Both women were found dead from gunshot wounds.

The source said it is unclear how the two women knew each other. Police said one of the women was the homeowner, but would not confirm that the shooting was a murder-suicide.

Sources said the homeowner was 74, while the other woman shot was a 76-year-old from Fraser.

