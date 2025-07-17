Evidence of suicide pact discovered after women in 70s found dead in Warren home, police say

The Brief After two women were found dead inside a Warren home Wednesday, police found notes indicating they had made a suicide pact. The women, who were in their 70s, were both found suffering gunshot wounds. Police said the pair legally purchased the gun used the day before their bodies were discovered.



If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-8255. Or text to 741-741

Evidence discovered after two elderly women were found dead inside a Warren home Wednesday suggests the pair died as part of a suicide pact, police said.

Murder-suicide was initially suspected after the women, who were both in their 70s, were found by a family member inside a home on Joanne Smith Drive.

The backstory:

Suzanne Leich's daughter went to the home and found her 73-year-old mother and another woman, who was 75, dead from gunshot wounds. Family members said they did not know who the other woman was, but police said Thursday that the woman from Fraser was a friend of Leich.

Police said two notes found at the scene suggested that the women had a suicide pact, and more evidence found at the other woman's Fraser home confirmed this.

The women legally purchased the handgun used the day before they were discovered dead, police said.

What's next:

An investigation is ongoing, but based on the evidence found, police said they do not believe anyone else was involved. There is no danger to the public.