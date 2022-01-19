Expand / Collapse search

2 workers suffer minor injuries after 'incident' at Great Lakes Steel in Ecorse

By Amber Ainsworth
ECORSE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two workers at Great Lakes Works in Ecorse suffered minor injuries Wednesday morning, according to U.S. Steel.

The company said the injuries were caused by an "incident" at the main plant boiler, but did not elaborate on what happened. U.S. Steel said further updates would be provided when available.

The workers' injuries are being evaluated. The injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, and the company described the conditions as "above" stable.