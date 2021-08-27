2-year-old child and man shot on Detroit's west side

A 2-year-old and 31-year-old man were both shot on Detroit's west side Friday night. The child is in critical condition and the adult, in temporary serious condition according to Detroit police.

The shooting happened in the 15000 block of Littlefield at Fenkell at about 8 p.m. DPD said it is looking for two suspects but have not given a description of a getaway car.

