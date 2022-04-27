2-year-old hit by vehicle in Detroit; police say no life-threatening injuries

A 2-year-old was struck by a vehicle in the area of Patton and Trojan on Detroit's west side Wednesday.

Detroit police said there were no life-threatening injuries to the child, who was taken to the hospital. The condition is not known.

At about 7:53 p.m. a family was gathering for some kind of memorial in the 2000 block of Patton. DPD says that the 2-year-old chased after a family member who was leaving, into the street at the time of the accident.

