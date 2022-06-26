2 young girls injured in hit-and-run pedestrian crash in Dearborn

Dearborn police are investigating a crash that left two young girls hospitalized.

The crash happened Sunday afternoon in the area of Telegraph and Ross St.

According to authorities, the two young girls were crossing the street when a white vehicle struck them.

The unknown suspect fled the scene shortly after.

Police say the girls were transported to a nearby hospital and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

