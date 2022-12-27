20 displaced after apartment fire leads to busted pipes

It wasn't a pretty sight inside a Southwest Detroit apartment building after a combination of flooding and fire displaced some 20 people.

At least one person ended up in the hospital with smoke inhalation due to the fire, which started in an upper floor of the 12-story complex.

Video inside the Across the Park Apartments on Annabelle Street showed dozens of leakage points in hallways and units. The floors were soaked with water while ceilings had several holes in them.

"The pipes busted from an empty apartment. I assume there's no heat on, and then water tricked down from the 5th floor to the 1st floor," said Latanya Martin.

It's unclear how the fire started, but it couldn't have come at a worse time for residents looking to celebrate the holidays in peace.

With cold temperatures mixed in, residents won't gain much respite from the conditions until they find housing. There are several warming shelters around Detroit that can serve as an option.

The apartment company declined to comment.