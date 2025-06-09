20-year-old driver in fatal I-94 hit-and-run says he didn't stop because he had been drinking

The Brief A 20-year-old Jackson man was identified as the driver in a fatal hit-and-run on I-94 in Ypsilanti Township. The driver confided in a family friend that he had hit something in the area where the crash was reported. Police said he admitted that he didn't stop because he had been drinking.



A driver in a hit-and-run crash that killed a man last month said he didn't stop because he had been drinking underage before striking the victim on I-94 in Ypsilanti Township.

The driver was identified after confiding in a family friend that he had hit something in the area of the fatal crash on May 25.

The backstory:

Police were called to the westbound side of the freeway near Michigan Avenue around 2:25 a.m. May 25 about a naked man walking in the road. While Michigan State Police troopers were on the way, a Huron Valley Ambulance arrived, but before paramedics could contact the man, a car hit him.

While paramedics tried to save the 52-year-old Warren man, the driver who hit him kept going.

On June 6, police said they received a call from someone who knew the at-fault driver and said the driver, a 20-year-old Jackson man, had told them they were involved in the crash on the freeway that day but did not stop.

Police interviewed the driver, who admitted to hitting something. He told police he didn't stop because he had drunk alcohol earlier in the night.

What's next:

His vehicle, which was damaged, was impounded. The suspect was released pending further investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Michigan State Police at 810-227-1051.