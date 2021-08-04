2021 New York Auto Show canceled over coronavirus fears

article

The 2021 New York International Automobile Show that was rescheduled to be held at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center later this month has been canceled. Organizers blame Covid-19 Delta variant cases and new coronavirus rules in New York City.



In a statement, the auto show stated: "As custodians of the 121-year-old New York Auto Show, we are committed to providing a safe environment for everyone including attendees, exhibitors, and the thousands of men and women who put the Show together. Over the past few weeks, and especially within the last few days, circumstances have changed making it more difficult to create an event at the high standard that we and our clients expect."

Organizers were confident they could carry on the show when they announced it but no say conditions are not at a point to carry on a successful show.



The show went on to state: "The Covid pandemic has challenged our City, the country and the entire world, but just like the automobile industry, we know that the New York Auto Show will rebound and be bigger and better than before. "

They hope to have the show return to its regular spring schedule in April 2022.

