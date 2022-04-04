HOMES Brewery's Nucleate Beer Festival returning to Ann Arbor this summer

Nucleate Beer Festival is returning to Ann Arbor this summer after the pandemic led to its cancelation for the past two years.

HOMES Brewery started the festival in 2018. It was held again in 2019 before being sidelined in 2020 and 2020.

The 2022 festival will be June 4, with tickets going on sale April 8.

While no details aside from this year's date and ticket date have been revealed yet, previous festivals held at Veterans Park have featured dozens of breweries.

More details are expected soon.

