2023 Detroit Auto Show will have all-indoor EV track and ride and drive on Grand Prix Circuit

The 2023 Detroit Auto Show is nearly here and organizers are starting to reveal more information about what attendees can expect. The latest announcement from the auto show is an all-new indoor EV track.

As the electric vehicle demand continues to climb, carmakers are working to meet customers' needs by creating more EVs. This September, Auto Show attendees can get a first-hand look at the newest technology.

The Auto Show announced on Thursday it has seven brands that will take part in the debut of the Powering Michigan EV Experience indoor track. The brands – BMW, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Ford, Tesla and Volkswagen – will all be part of the ride-along activation at the show to give people an "exhilarating experience in new EVs on a serpentine track featuring a 300-foot acceleration lane".

The Michigan EV Experience will run through the duration of the auto show and is sponsored by the Powering Michigan team of International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 58 and the National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA).

"While we continue to evolve as a new, reimagined show, our core objective remains the same - providing consumers access to the latest vehicles, technologies and experiences. We look forward to these new and exciting opportunities for our guests in September," said Detroit Auto Show Chairman Thad Szott in a press release.

Outside of Huntington Place, Ford and Tesla will also offer street course ride-and-drives as visitors can get behind the wheel and take products along the Detroit riverfront over portions of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix downtown race circuit.

There will also be brand-specific indoor tracks from Jeep, Ram and Ford, in addition to new experiential activations.

"This year’s show is focused on increased experiences," Szott said. "Manufacturers continue to want to demonstrate their products, not simply display them. And consumers are looking for experiences to engage with these products, especially as we enter into this era of new mobility."

The public viewing part of the show will go from Sept. 16 to 24.