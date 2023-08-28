Detroit Auto Show: How to get tickets

article

The 2023 Detroit Auto Show – its official name is North American +International Detroit Auto Show – is nearly here, which means Downtown Detroit and Huntington Place is about to be taken over by cars and car lovers.

The Detroit Auto Show returns to the Motor City starting on Sept. 13 for its second year outside as it embraces a changing market as the industry tries to adapt to calls for more electrification among cars and trucks.

For details on everything to expect at this year's show, check out this story.

When is the auto show?

The public viewing part of the show will go from Sept. 16 to 24.

But there's plenty else going on before then:

Media Day, Wednesday, Sept. 13

Technology Days and AutoMobili-D, Wednesday, Sept. 13 and Thursday, Sept. 14

Mobility Global Forum, Wednesday, Sept. 13 and Thursday, Sept. 14

Charity Preview, Friday, Sept. 15

How to get tickets for the auto show

Media day is closed to the general public. But there are plenty of other options for you to get into Huntington Place.

It starts with Technology Days on Sept. 13 and 14, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. This is a ticket package for the true car junkies – the ones who want to be in the know before anyone else, while giving you a smaller audience and closer access to the cars on the floor.

Tickets for Technology Days are $75 each and children under 12 are not allowed. Each ticket gets in one person and can be used on either day.

On Friday, September 15, the red carpet is rolled out and stanchions are put in place for the Charity Preview. Tickets for this exclusive event are $400 each or $700 for a pair of tickets.

The Charity Preview is a fundraiser for charities of Southeast Michigan and has raised over $123 million since it was first started in 1976. Tickets give holders exclusive access tot he auto show floor plus the special performance from Jennifer Hudson, who will play from 7:45 to 8;45 on the main show floor.

Then, on Saturday, Sept. 16, the show opens for all!

From Sept. 16 through the 24, public show tickets are available. Prices for the public show are as follows: Adults $20, Seniors $12, Kids $10. Children under 2 are free. Tickets for the daily event can be purchased online or at the door on the day you attend.

Doors are open 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. every day, except for Sept. 24, when the show will close for the year at 7 p.m.