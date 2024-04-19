As the 2024 NFL Draft approaches, the Detroit Lions find themselves in a new position in the first round at pick 29.

As General Manager Brad Holmes and the brain trust wait to pull the trigger, he'll have the advantage of reacting to the changing board, and possibly trading up or down.

Historically speaking, the number 29 spot of the first round hasn't produced many stars, as much as productive starters - and a couple of flat-out busts. Due to league expansion, the No. 29 pick has only been a part of the first round, since 1993.

The Lions have picked at 29 - but only in the second round or lower in years gone by. Of special note, in 1988 the team drafted linebacker Chris Spielman - one of the franchise's greats (not to mention the franchise's all-time leader in tackles), and current special assistant to the owner and CEO.

In recent history, teams in the past 10 years have taken five defensive linemen, two offensive linemen, one defensive back, one tight end, and one wide receiver.

Past pick 29s - Robert Nkemdiche, Cardinals, left, (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images), David Njoku, Browns (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images), Cole Strange, Patriots (Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Holmes has spoken about the need to avoid drafting based on need, and instead of taking the best player available regardless of position.

"It’s the best player for us," Holmes told Dan Miller. "And it's kind of what I was saying about the free agency like, Yeah, we were able to get our plan A's for us, we will get the best player for us. And that's what's so great about the draft. It's 31 other teams. The best player for us may not be the best player for those other teams."

More Draft coverage:

Here's a look back at the 29th pick of the first round the past 10 years.

2023: Saints DT Bryan Bresee (Clemson) - became a rotational player and finished a promising rookie campaign with 12 tackles and 4.5 sacks.

2022: Patriots OG Cole Strange (Tennessee Chattanooga) - in his second year, he became the starting left guard in New England.

2021: Packers DB Eric Stokes (Georgia) - played every game as a rookie, and is a current starter but hampered by injuries. Played in only three games last season.

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 24: Eric Stokes #21 of the Green Bay Packers reacts in the third quarter against the Washington Football Team in the game at Lambeau Field on October 24, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images Expand

2020: Titans OT Isaiah Wilson (Georgia) - a bust, played in only one game for the Titans and was most recently released from the Giants.

2019: Seahawks DE L.J. Collier (TCU) - played a full season once in 2020 and saw time in only one game in 2023 with Arizona, and has three career sacks.

2018: Jaguars DT Taven Bryan (Florida) - played four seasons in Jacksonville, and is now a rotational role player with the Colts.

2017: Browns TE David Njoku (Miami) - the longtime veteran has been a solid starter and had his best season last year with 81 catches and six touchdowns.

2016: Cardinals DT Robert Nkemdiche (Mississippi) - a bust. The Ole Miss product was injury-plagued, bounced from four different NFL teams, and is now in the CFL.

2015: Colts WR Phillip Dorsett (Miami) - a role player in Indy and later, the Patriots. Last year he appeared in two games for the Broncos.

2014: Patriots DT Dominique Easley (Florida)- a rotational player beset with injury issues. Easley played four nondescript seasons.

Interestingly enough, two Vikings draft picks in back-to-back years from 2013 and 2012 (both at 29) are still productive players in WR/RB Cordarrelle Patterson (now with the Steelers) and DB Harrison Smith - with the latter being one of the best safeties in the league.

Since 2021, Holmes' draft accuracy has been critical in the rebuilding of the Lions into one of the NFL's best teams.

He says all along, he's stuck to his philosophy.

"We don't really care what anybody else thinks and that's how we've operated," he said.

Stay with FOX 2 for everything NFL Draft-related as we march towards April 25 and throughout the draft.



