2025 Southeast Michigan haunted house guide
(FOX 2) - October has arrived, and that means it's time for scares.
Prepare for Halloween at these haunted attractions around Southeast Michigan, including forests, houses, and more:
Algonac – Mill St. Trail of Terror
Haunted forest
- Open: October 11, 18, and 25 from 8-10 p.m.
- Cost: Free (donations appreciated)
Armada – Blake’s Big Apple Haunted Attractions
Spookyland, haunted hayride, zombie paintball, haunted barn
- Open: Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays through Oct. 26
- Cost: $17.95-84.95
Commerce Township – Glenlore Trails
Witch-themed forest
- Open: Thursdays through Sundays until Nov. 3
- Cost: $15-25
Fowlerville – Slaughterhouse Adventure
Haunted house, haunted corn maze, haunted hayride
- Open: Begins Oct. 3
- Cost: $20-35
Grosse Pointe Farms – Haunted Garage Productions
Haunted garage
- Open: Friday through Sunday in October beginning Oct. 3
- Cost: TBA
Holly – Rotten Manor
Haunted house, haunted hayride, haunted forest, haunted theater
- Open: Thursday-Sunday through October 27. Also open Halloween and Nov. 1
- Cost: $30-100
Howell – Slay Nights
Haunted house
- Open: Fridays through Sundays beginning Oct. 3
- Price: $25
Jackson – Jackson's Underworld
Haunted house
- Open: Fridays through Sundays until Oct. 12; Thursdays through Sundays through October
- Cost: $35 (VIP available as well)
Madison Heights – Azra Chamber of Horrors
Haunted house
- Open: Fridays through Sundays until Oct. 12; Thursday through Sunday, Oct. 19; Wednesdays added leading up to Halloween
- Cost: $28-39 (VIP tickets and monster-free nights also available)
New Haven – Scarefest Scream Park
Haunted house, haunted hayride, haunted forest, haunted maze
- Open: Fridays and Saturdays in October; Sunday beginning Oct. 12. Also open Oct. 30
- Cost: $20-30 (VIP also available)
Onsted – Haunting in the Hills
Haunted drive-thru, house, train car, and hayride
- Open: Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays through Oct. 26; Halloween
- Cost: $10-40
Pontiac – Erebus Haunted Attraction
Haunted house
- Open: Open every day in October except Oct. 1, 6, 7, 13, and 20. Also open Nov. 1-2
- Cost: $25-39 (VIP available as well)
Romulus – Deranged Haunted Attraction
Haunted town
- Open: Fridays through Sundays, additional days added as Halloween approaches
- Price: $26-30 (Fast pass also available)
Taylor – The Scream Machine
Haunted house
- Open: Fridays through Sundays from Oct. 3 through Oct. 12; Thursdays through Sundays from Oct. 16 through Oct. 26; also open Oct. 29-31
- Cost: $25-36
Westland – Eloise Asylum
Haunted house
- Open: Open Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays in October
- Cost: $34.99 (VIP available as well)
Westland – Hush Haunted Attraction
Haunted house
- Open: Open every day in October except Oct. 1-2, 6-8. 13-14. and 21. Also open Nov. 1-2
- Cost: $27.99-36.99 (VIP available as well)
Ypsilanti – Wiard's Night Terrors
Haunted houses, haunted hayride
- Open: Fridays through Sundays
- Cost: $36.50-64.50