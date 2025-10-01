2025 Southeast Michigan haunted house guide

October has arrived, and that means it's time for scares.

Prepare for Halloween at these haunted attractions around Southeast Michigan, including forests, houses, and more:

Haunted forest

Open: October 11, 18, and 25 from 8-10 p.m.

Cost: Free (donations appreciated)

Spookyland, haunted hayride, zombie paintball, haunted barn

Open: Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays through Oct. 26

Cost: $17.95-84.95

Commerce Township – Glenlore Trails

Witch-themed forest

Open: Thursdays through Sundays until Nov. 3

Cost: $15-25

Fowlerville – Slaughterhouse Adventure

Haunted house, haunted corn maze, haunted hayride

Open: Begins Oct. 3

Cost: $20-35

Grosse Pointe Farms – Haunted Garage Productions

Haunted garage

Open: Friday through Sunday in October beginning Oct. 3

Cost: TBA

Holly – Rotten Manor

Haunted house, haunted hayride, haunted forest, haunted theater

Open: Thursday-Sunday through October 27. Also open Halloween and Nov. 1

Cost: $30-100

Howell – Slay Nights

Haunted house

Open: Fridays through Sundays beginning Oct. 3

Price: $25

Haunted house

Open: Fridays through Sundays until Oct. 12; Thursdays through Sundays through October

Cost: $35 (VIP available as well)

Madison Heights – Azra Chamber of Horrors

Haunted house

Open: Fridays through Sundays until Oct. 12; Thursday through Sunday, Oct. 19; Wednesdays added leading up to Halloween

Cost: $28-39 (VIP tickets and monster-free nights also available)

New Haven – Scarefest Scream Park

Haunted house, haunted hayride, haunted forest, haunted maze

Open: Fridays and Saturdays in October; Sunday beginning Oct. 12. Also open Oct. 30

Cost: $20-30 (VIP also available)

Onsted – Haunting in the Hills

Haunted drive-thru, house, train car, and hayride

Open: Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays through Oct. 26; Halloween

Cost: $10-40

Pontiac – Erebus Haunted Attraction

Haunted house

Open: Open every day in October except Oct. 1, 6, 7, 13, and 20. Also open Nov. 1-2

Cost: $25-39 (VIP available as well)

Romulus – Deranged Haunted Attraction

Haunted town

Open: Fridays through Sundays, additional days added as Halloween approaches

Price: $26-30 (Fast pass also available)

Taylor – The Scream Machine

Haunted house

Open: Fridays through Sundays from Oct. 3 through Oct. 12; Thursdays through Sundays from Oct. 16 through Oct. 26; also open Oct. 29-31

Cost: $25-36

Westland – Eloise Asylum

Haunted house

Open: Open Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays in October

Cost: $34.99 (VIP available as well)

Westland – Hush Haunted Attraction

Haunted house

Open: Open every day in October except Oct. 1-2, 6-8. 13-14. and 21. Also open Nov. 1-2

Cost: $27.99-36.99 (VIP available as well)

Haunted houses, haunted hayride