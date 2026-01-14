2026 Detroit Auto Show: Car, Truck and Utility of the Year unveiled

The 2026 Detroit Auto Show unveiled the North American Car, Truck and Utility of the year winners Wednesday.

Winners revealed on the auto show's media day are:

The Dodge Charger won North American Car of the Year

The Ford Maverick Lobo won North American Truck of the Year

The Hyundai Palisade won North American Utility Vehicle of the Year

North American Car Truck and Utility of the Year officers chose the winners based on design, safety, performance, technology, driver satisfaction, user experience and value.

"These winners represent the best in the auto industry," said Jeff Gilbert, president of NACTOY and automotive reporter at WWJ Radio. "This award has great value because of the diverse backgrounds of our jurors, and on behalf of those jurors, I offer deep congratulations to all of our winners for 2026."

Breaking down the winners:

Dodge Charger with 195 votes

2026 Dodge Charger

"The Dodge Charger is the Swiss Army knife of muscle cars, and I thoroughly enjoyed all of its variations," said Greg Migliore, AutoGuide. "Dodge did a nice job capturing the magic of the 1960s into a modern car that is both practical and a lot of fun to drive. It’s worthy of the Charger name and also charts a new course for Dodge."

Ford Maverick Logo with 277 votes

The 2026 Ford Maverick Lobo

"Maverick continues to be the little truck that could, filling a niche buyers didn’t know they wanted or needed," said Tom Voelk, Driven. "The sporty Lobo completes the range that includes basic workhorse, off-road adventurer and hybrid efficiency. If only we were all as flexible and resourceful as Maverick."

Hyundai Palisade with 270 votes

The 2026 Hyundai Palisade

"The 2026 Hyundai Palisade is a great family car, with 3 rows of seating, a posh interior and lots of safety equipment," said Joann Muller, Axios. "With a starting price under $40,000 and a new hybrid power train available, it’s the perfect blend of value, technology and efficiency."

