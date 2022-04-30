21-year-old charged in connection to fatal crash on 8 Mile
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man from Detroit was arraigned on Saturday in connection to the crash that killed 32-year-old Kendle McCallum on Thursday.
At around 12:30a.m. on April 28, Detroit police said they attempted to stop a Jeep Cherokee, but the driver fled from officers at a high speed.
Police said they did not chase the car, but the driver ran a red light and crashed into a Ford Edge at 8 Mile Rd and Southfield Rd. Kendle McCallum was pronounced dead on the scene.
Jordan Trenai Strawter, a 21-year-old from Detroit, is charged with reckless driving causing death, driving with a suspended license causing death, and first-degree fleeing and eluding causing death.
Strawter received a $50,000 cash bond with a tether.
