Woman dead after crash on 8 Mile in Detroit

A woman died in a Detroit crash early Thursday.

Police said officers saw a Jeep Cherokee speeding and tried to stop it around 12:25 a.m., but the driver didn't stop. Police said it appears the driver may have run a red light, colliding with a Ford Edge at 8 Mile and Southfield roads.

The driver of the Edge was killed. Three men who were in the Jeep suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.