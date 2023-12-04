$23 million Westin Book Cadillac Detroit renovations wrap up

article

A $23 million renovation project at the Westin Book Cadillac Detroit hotel is complete after nearly a year.

"The hotel looks spectacular," said Debra Schultz, the general manager of the Westin Book Cadillac Detroit. "The Italian Renaissance design created by architect Louis Kamper in 1924 has been enriched with a soft cream color palette and patterns throughout the property. The hotel conveys a relaxed contemporary elegance in every guestroom, meeting space and ballroom."

(Photo: Westin Book Cadillac Detroit)

The hotel first opened in 1924 and first underwent massive renovations in 2008. During the latest project, all 453 guest rooms were updated, along with meeting spaces and public areas, creating what is being called a "sleek and sophisticated vibe."

The Motor Bar lobby lounge, Boulevard Room breakfast restaurant, and Westin Executive Club Lounge were all also refreshed, and a new restaurant, Sullivan’s Steakhouse, opened inside the hotel in September.

"We are proud to contribute to the positive momentum in Detroit and are excited to complete this transformative renovation of such an iconic hotel in the city," said Matthew Kat, the senior vice president at Oxford Capital Group.

Reservations can be made here.