23-year-old killed in Highland Park in 2019, police still looking for a suspect

Natalian Ringo was 23-years-old when he was found murdered in Highland Park on August 29, 2019.

He was found in his car with a gunshot wound at 7:20 a.m. in the 16000 block of George Street near Puritan Street.

"He was in the driver's seat and his car was still running," said Bernice Ringo, Natalian's mother.

According to Bernice, Natalian received a phone call and left the home. She said the person that called him is unknown, and the case is still being investigated by police.

"I'm positive this is someone he knew. This was not a random act," Bernice said.

Bernice has partnered with CSSJ and has held a number of walks for her son and others. In April, she'll be headed to Lansing to witness the Governor sign a bill extension into law making sure families dealing with violent crimes have what they need.

She also created a non-profit called the Luke Legacy Institute to help young people who've been touched by violence continue their education.

"I have no closure. I grieve and I mourn, but I need justice because whoever did this can do it again and again," Bernice said.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for an anonymous tip that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1(800)Speak-Up or 1800speakup.org.