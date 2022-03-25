23-year-old relative of elderly woman murdered in Southfield apartment arrested

A 73-year-old woman was found shot to death inside her Southfield apartment early Friday morning - with a 23-year-old relative the suspected gunman.

Police Chief Elvin Barren said the suspect made the 911 call claiming the elderly woman was unresponsive and "cold to the touch." But responding officers said the caller provided conflicting information in what was actually, a homicide.

"When our officers arrived they discovered that she was in fact, shot several times," Barren said.

It was also soon revealed that the victim is related to the alleged shooter who is said to have recently moved in with her to the Legacy Place Apartments.

"To be gunned down by who we believe to be a family member it’s just senseless," Barren said. "This was not random, this was a targeted - maybe even an execution - of our senior citizen."

After searching the apartment, detectives also recovered the weapon allegedly used in the crime.

"When you look at the suspect he does have a history of domestic violence," Barren said.

Police took the suspect into custody.

"Our detectives were able to uncover the truth," Barren said. "And as a result, the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office will be presented with a warrant request for a charging decision."

Neighbors say an incident like this is a wake-up call.

"I think people just really need to step back and if you need some help get the counseling and the help that you need family friends or whoever," said neighbor Alfred Crawford.

