230+ grams of fentanyl, 145 grams of cocaine, meth seized during west Michigan raid

Detectives said they found suspected fentanyl, cocaine, and crystal meth during a raid Friday in west Michigan.

Members of the West Michigan Enforcement Team raided a home in the 900 block of Fleming in Muskegon.

They seized 230 grams of suspected fentanyl, 145 grams of suspected cocaine, and 30 grams of crystal methamphetamine. They also found a 9mm Glock handgun with an extended magazine.

A 32-year-old suspect is being held at the Muskegon County Jail on several charges, including possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, cocaine, and methamphetamine, and gun charges.