Nearly 2,800 grams of meth, fentanyl, cocaine, crack seized during southwest Michigan raids

An investigation led to thousands of grams of drugs at southwest Michigan homes, police said.

On Nov. 8, agents raided two Benton Harbor homes – an apartment in the 600 block of 8th Street and a house in the 300 block of E Britain Ave. During these raids, authorities say they seized 300 grams of fentanyl, 446 grams of cocaine, 48 grams of crack cocaine, 2,000 grams of crystal methamphetamine, and 8 tablets of methamphetamine.

They also discovered a pistol, ammunition, and additional evidence of drug trafficking.

Condarius Tripplet, 34, and Andrea Singleton, 29, of Benton Harbor, were arrested and charged with possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, cocaine, crack cocaine, methamphetamine, fourth-degree child abuse, and multiple felony firearm charges. Police said Tripplet also had several warrants.