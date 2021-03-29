24-year-old Roseville woman dead after speeding down Gratiot

A woman is dead and three cars sustained heavy damage after a driver speeding down Gratiot lost control, collided with other vehicles, and caused property damage nearby.

The woman that died was a 24-year-old resident from Roseville.

Three cars were also totaled and an area business sustained damage as a result of the wreck.

The deceased was operating a Chrysler 300 Sunday night around 11 p.m. when she was allegedly traveling 100 mph southbound on Gratiot.

The Chrysler struck a vehicle that went into the Roseville clock shop. One of the front windows of the clock shop is smashed in, however, no one was inside.

Then the Chrysler catapulted down Martin road and landed on top of the third vehicle. No one was in the rear seat of the third vehicle.

Scenes from the wreck showed the roof of one car had been ripped off while the back of another had been flattened. An engine block even got separated from one of the vehicles and ended up in the middle of the road.

The crash shut down the area, which was near Utica and Martin, for several hours. It reopened around 7 a.m.

The two other drivers were not seriously hurt.

Police say there is no indication that alcohol was a factor in the crash.