$2,500 worth of lotion stolen from Bloomfield Township CVS

Two suspects fled after filling a bag with nearly $2,500 worth of lotion at a Bloomfield Township CVS earlier this month.

According to police, the female suspects were seen on surveillance camera putting the 65 bottles of lotion into a black bag at the store at 42934 Woodward Ave. around 2:30 p.m. Aug. 12. They walked out of the view of the camera and left the store with the stolen lotions.

Employees discovered the theft hours later.

Police reviewed surveillance video, but haven't released photos of the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bloomfield Township police at 248-433-7755.