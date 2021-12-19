28-year-old Tarrie Daniel was killed by a hit-and-run driver, the suspect is unknown

On July 4 of this year, 28-year-old Tarrie Daniel was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in Southfield.

Tarrie was traveling in his motorized wheelchair on Martha Washington Drive when he was hit. He was dragged for about 220ft by a 2009-2011 Jaguar XF.

"Everyone in the neighborhood knew him. He was the neighborhood spokesperson I would want to say," said Charrie Daniel, Tarrie's twin sister. "He helped out the neighborhood… His main job was taking people's trash out on trash day and bringing their garbage cans back."

The crash was believed to have happened between 2:30am and 6:45am. Tarrie was pronounced dead at the scene.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest of the hit-and-run driver that killed Tarrie Daniel.

Charrie Daniel says the family is increasing the reward to a total of $7,500.

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at 1(800)SPEAK-UP or on the Crime Stoppers' website.