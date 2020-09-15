2nd man to be charged in 2013 double murder of mom and daughter in Clinton Township

A second man has been arrested and charges are pending in connection with the double murder of a woman and her 11-year-old daughter in Clinton Township in 2013.

The Clinton Township Police Department says a second suspect involved in the murders has been arrested and that the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office has authorized two counts of homicide. The suspect is expected to be arraigned Wednesday.

Police didn't release any other information at this time.

Just last month, a major break came in the case when a man was charged with their murders. Tony James Johnson, 40, from Detroit, has been charged with two counts of open murder.

This case goes back to July 2013 at the Parkway Village Apartments in the area of 16 Mile and Harper. The apartment manager was called to do a welfare check on 46-year-old Tina Geiger, who was mentally impaired, and her 11-year-old daughter Krissy.

Both of them were found dead. Their throats had been slashed.

Advertisement

The Clinton Township Police said no signs of forced entry into the apartment were found, and they had no motive for the double murder and worst off, no suspect.

But three days later, a man was arrested. Yet, he had an alibi and three months later he was released.

Clinton Township Police are not releasing details about why this case remained open for so long, or about what information led to the recent charges again Johnson and the second suspect.