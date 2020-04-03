2nd Wayne County Sheriff Deputy dies from COVID-19

A second Wayne County Sheriff Deputy has died from COVID-19.

Officials say it was a male 51-year-old deputy who was a married 16-year veteran who worked at the Wayne County Jail.

He was tested on March 23 and found to be positive on March 27. He died at 4 p.m. Friday at Garden City Hospital.

On March 25 Wayne County Sheriff's Office Cmdr. Donafay Collins died from COVID-19 at the age of 63.

Officials have not released the identity of the second victim at this time.

On Friday Michigan confirmed another 62 more coronavirus deaths on Friday and 1,953 new cases.

Since the first cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Michigan on March 10, Gov. Whitmer has declared a state emergency, closed all schools, prohibited gatherings of more than 50 people, restricted visits to hospitals and other facilities, closed public spaces such as theaters, bars, gyms and casinos, and limited restaurants to carry-out and delivery orders.

Most recently, she's also issued a stay-home order. You can get details on what that means here.

That was all in efforts to social distance and slow the spread of the virus. You can learn more about social distancing and flattening the curve in the video player above.

Symptoms for coronavirus COVID-19 include fever, coughing, and shortness of breath.

To protect yourself, wash your hands well and often, keep them away from your face, and avoid crowds and standing close to people.

