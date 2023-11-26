3 arrested after Monroe chase of stolen Jeep

Three juveniles were arrested after a police chase in Monroe Township.

The incident unfolded on Sunday, November 26, 2023, at 1:27 am when Monroe County Central Dispatch received a call from the security monitoring service at Monroe Dodge Chrysler Jeep Superstore.

According to police, the monitoring service had observed two individuals behaving suspiciously in the vehicle lot. Deputies responded to the call and, upon arrival, noticed a white Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT leaving the premises southbound on S. Dixie Hwy.

When the vehicle failed to pull over, a pursuit was initiated. The pursuit continued southbound on S. Dixie Hwy. before the vehicle turned westbound onto Albain Rd.

Deputies pursued until they lost sight west of Douglas Rd. in Ida Township.

Approximately three minutes later, Dundee P.D. located the vehicle northbound on US-23 exiting at M-50/Tecumseh St. However, before officers could catch up, the vehicle crashed while attempting to negotiate the exit ramp. The occupants fled on foot before they were arrested.

Investigation revealed that the white Jeep Grand Cherokee had been recently stolen from Port Huron. The apprehended individuals, one 16-year-old male and two 17-year-old males from Saginaw, Michigan, were lodged at the Monroe County Youth Center on multiple charges.

READ MORE: 'Avoid getting behind the wheel impaired': MSP investigates serious crash on I-96