'Avoid getting behind the wheel impaired': MSP investigates serious crash on I-96

Michigan State Police are investigating an overnight crash involving an impaired driver on I-96.

Troopers responded to a two-car crash before 3:30 a.m. Sunday on westbound I-96 near Telegraph Road.

Investigators say the at-fault driver was speeding and rear-ended another car. Both cars were disabled in the crash.

Serious crash on WB I-96 near Telegraph (photo: Michigan State Police)

MSP says the 27-year-old at-fault driver was determined to be impaired and has been lodged. A search warrant was sought for a blood draw.

The passengers in the suspect driver's car suffered minor injuries. The passenger of the car that was rear-ended has serious injuries.

"No matter the warnings that we give or the ride services that are available, including designated drivers, we still have Michiganders who choose to drive impaired. It is our hope that drivers will make a plan to avoid getting behind the wheel impaired," says MSP Lt. Shaw.

The investigation is ongoing and pends prosecutor review.

