3 arrested after shooting at Stony Creek Metropark
FOX 2 - Three people have been arrested in a shooting at Stony Creek Metropark Wednesday night.
Police say it started as a fight in the parking lot leading to a single shot being fired and the arrests. Investigators say no one was hit.
The three suspects in custody are all from Dearborn, and police have recovered a gun. They will be interviewed and charged accordingly, authorities say.
