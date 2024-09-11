Shots fired at police during drug raid on Detroit's west side; 3 in custody

Three people are in custody after a drug raid turned into a barricaded situation when shots were fired at police early Wednesday in Detroit.

Michigan State Police F/Lt. Mike Shaw said drug teams, including the Emergency Support Team and the County of Macomb Enforcement Team, were prepping to raid an apartment on Greenfield near Verne around 6 a.m. when they saw a person come to the door with a gun. Shots were fired at the EST as they backed away from the home. No one was hit.

"We never made it inside the threshold. As soon as we saw that person with the gun, we just backed out to prevent any type of injuries," Shaw said.

He noted that the walls of the apartment are thin, and authorities didn't want to risk any residents getting hurt.

Police said three people eventually came outside and were taken into custody. Police then entered into the home and found that no one else was inside.

Shaw said no one was injured.

An investigation is ongoing.