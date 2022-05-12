3 arrested, guns seized in connection with quadruple shooting in Detroit

article

Three people are in custody after a shooting that injured four people Monday in Detroit.

Read: 30 shots fired on Detroit's east side

Police executed a search warrant Thursday in the 12600 block of Mc Coy Circle around 3 p.m. Thursday. Police said the search was connected to the shooting that injured a 29-year-old man and 18-year-old man, as well as two teen boys, 16 and 15. The shooting happened after an argument between a group of about 20 people escalated, and about 30 shots were fired.

One adult and two juveniles were arrested Thursday. Police also recovered four guns.

Police are still looking for two people.