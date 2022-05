article

Four people were hurt after a shooting Monday afternoon on Detroit's east side.

Police said an argument between about 20 people in the 12600 block of Mc Coy Circle escalated to shooting.

A 29-year-old man and 18-year-old man were listed in temporary serious condition. Two teen boys, 16 and 15, were listed as stable.

Police said at least 30 shell casings were found at the scene.