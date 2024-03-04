3 arrested in Macomb County auto theft ring after Tahoe stolen from Chevy dealership

article

A theft from a Macomb County Chevrolet dealership earlier this year led to the arrest of three suspects last week, authorities said.

Macomb County Sheriff's Office investigators began surveillance on Heidebreicht Chevrolet in Washington Township after a 2024 Tahoe was stolen on Jan. 12.

While watching the dealership around 7:45 p.m. on Feb. 29, authorities spotted a Chevrolet Blazer driving through the parking lot and passing a Tahoe. As the Blazer passed the Tahoe, the Tahoe's lights flashed. Authorities said this indicated that the people in the Blazer had a key to it.

The Blazer then left the dealership parking lot and parked a short distance away. Authorities said a man wearing a ski mask got out of the Blazer and walked toward the dealership. The man, identified as 23-year-old Damar Walston, of Detroit, was arrested after he got into the Tahoe and tried to start it.

Authorities said the Blazer then sped away on Van Dyke. When stop sticks were deployed near 24 Mile, the Blazer got a flat tire, and two men got out and ran into a wooded area.

Dwayne Williams Jr., 23, of Detroit, was caught, while a Michigan State Police helicopter helped locate the other suspect, 23-year-old Deon Brooks, of Detroit.

Watson was charged with unlawful driving away of a motor vehicle and conspiracy to commit unlawful driving away of a motor vehicle. Williams was charged with unlawful driving away of a motor vehicle, conspiracy to commit unlawful driving, and assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer. Brooks was charged with unlawful driving away of a motor vehicle, conspiracy to commit unlawful driving, assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer, and fourth-degree fleeing.

They all received a $25,000, 10% cash/surety bond.