3 charged in Metro Detroit Home Depot theft ring

article

Three men are now facing charges after a string of Home Depot thefts in the Metro Detroit area.

Police said Cody Richard Compton, 32, James Albert Matica, 39, and Michael John Florinchi, 30, are believed to be responsible for thefts of merchandise worth more than $7,000 from Home Depot stores in Canton, Northville, and Taylor.

These thefts happened last month, and an investigation between the Canton Police Department’s Special Operations Group and Northville police led to the arrest of the three men.

Related article

Compton, of Detroit, is charged with one count of organized retail crime and two counts of first-degree retail fraud. He is charged as a fourth-offense habitual offender. Compton was given a $50,000 personal bond.

Matica, 39, of Livonia, is charged with one count of organized retail crime and one count of first-degree retail fraud. He is charged as a fourth-offense habitual offender. Matica's bond was set at $100,000, 10%.

Florinchi, of Detroit, is charged with two counts of first-degree retail fraud. He was given a $50,000 cash/surety bond.