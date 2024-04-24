Students who hospitalized Warren officer after assault face charges

A juvenile and two 18-year-olds now face several criminal charges after they assaulted a Warren police officer who attempted to intervene during a fight earlier this week.

One of two arresting officers suffered a head injury after attempting to subdue one of the suspects, identified as Danasia Kennedy-Johnson, who instead resisted. It led to all three of them falling on the ground.

While police tried bringing Jones under control, the 17-year-old juvenile assaulted the officer, leading to him being hospitalized.

The assault happened on April 22 at Lincoln High School, which is within the Warren school district. According to a release from the Macomb County Prosescutor's Office, both Kennedy Johnson and 18-year-old Xavier Tayvione-Demarr Jones were planning to fight a student on the bus.

Instead, the students got into a fight with police.

The juvenile, a native of Eastpointe, faces a four-year felony of assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer causing injury, two counts of resisting an officer, malicious destruction of property, and disturbing the peace.

They're being held at the Juvenile Justice Center.

Kennedy-Johnson, also of Eastpointe, received an elevated charge of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, in addition to the other counts of resisting arrest, malicious destruction, and disorderly person.

Jones, of Warren, was charged with three counts of assaulting an officer, and disorderly person.

"Our police officers risk their lives everyday to keep our community safe and violence against them is unacceptable in a civil society. Such actions will be met with the full force of the law," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido.