3 dead, 3 injured in Whitmore Lake house explosion
Whitmore Lake, Mich.- - Three people are dead, and three others were injured after a house explosion in Whitemore Lake.
Firefighters responded to the house located on Winters Lane near the area of 6 Mile and Main after receiving reports of an explosion.
The condition of the three injuries and how the explosion occurred is currently unknown.
