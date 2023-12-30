3 dead, 3 injured in Whitmore Lake house explosion

Three people are dead, and three others were injured after a house explosion in Whitemore Lake.



Firefighters responded to the house located on Winters Lane near the area of 6 Mile and Main after receiving reports of an explosion.



The condition of the three injuries and how the explosion occurred is currently unknown.



