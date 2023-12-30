Expand / Collapse search

3 dead, 3 injured in Whitmore Lake house explosion

By Camille Amiri and FOX 2 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
Whitmore Lake house explosion leaves 3 people dead, 3 injured

The cause of the explosion is under investigation.

Whitmore Lake, Mich.- - Three people are dead, and three others were injured after a house explosion in Whitemore Lake.

Firefighters responded to the house located on Winters Lane near the area of 6 Mile and Main after receiving reports of an explosion.

The condition of the three injuries and how the explosion occurred is currently unknown.

Stay with FOX 2 Detroit for updates.
 

